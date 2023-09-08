GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people gathered at Diyanet Center of America to honor and remember a Greenbelt teacher that went missing back in July.

On Friday, Sept. 8, her loved ones, students and several county leaders gathered and consoled each other as they said their goodbyes.

“She was such a lovely lady, kind soul and had so much love for teaching and the kids that she taught,” said former Dora Kennedy French Immersion student, Chase Essex.

Mariame Toure Sylla was a teacher that will be missed by many.

“I remember her as incredible person who I really look up to,” one of her former students said.

On Friday after Jumah prayer at a Lanham mosque, many students and parents, cried, prayed, and shared the loving memories that the had with her.

“During indoor recess she let us brush her hair, pick out her nail color, paint her nails,” former student Kennedy Essex said. “She just had so much love for us that the bond that she created with us through the little things that she did are really special things that I’ll remember.”

Sylla went missing on July 29 after going for her daily walk at a park near her Greenbelt home.

On Aug. 1, a dismembered body was found near a lake in Clinton, nearly 20 miles from where Sylla believed to disappear from.

Nearly a month later on Sept. 1, Prince George’s County police announced the remains belonged to Sylla, and an arrest had been made.

The suspect, Harold Landon III, was already behind bars for an unrelated crime, but he was charged with first degree murder in Sylla’s case.

“She was such a kind person, and to have her be taken so fast and in this manner, it was senseless,” Antoinette Essex said.

Two of Antoinette’s kids were students of Sylla’s. She said the little things she did to make her children feel loved and special always stuck with her.

“My youngest son, Chase, he wasn’t able for most of his life to eat or swallow,” she said. “When she found out that he could eat she reached in her purse and gave him $20 for pizza. So many great memories.”

Memories like that will forever be missed by all of the students at Dora Kennedy French Immersion. Since school reopened, current students say it doesn’t feel the same.

“It was heartbreaking but everybody mostly tried to keep a positive attitude during it. Even though I think everybody knew they were hurting inside,” 8th grader, Jonah Louis, said.

During the funeral, Sylla’s sister Fatmata Toure shared her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support her family received during such a difficult time. Despite the circumstances of her sister’s death, she was at peace laying her sister to rest.

“Alhamdulillah we’re able to bury my little sister Mariame with dignity,” Toure said.

The suspect will be in court next week for a bond hearing.