UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The family and supporters of 43-year-old William Green say there was a miscarriage of justice when a jury found Prince George’s Corporal Michael Owen not guilty on all charges for the death of Green. They’re calling on an investigation into the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and police accountability.

“It hurts real bad. We waited almost four years to hear what we didn’t think that we would hear,” said Green’s cousin, Shena Green.

Dozens stood outside the Prince George’s County Upper Marlboro courthouse on Monday demanding justice for Green.

“It was not self-defense, it was not manslaughter. It was not anything but a cold-blooded murder,” said Green’s Cousin, Nikki Owens.

Green was shot and killed while handcuffed in Prince George’s County police car that belonged to Cpl. Owen in 2020. It happened while police were waiting for a drug recognition expert after Green was involved in an accident. Moments before Green was killed, Owen entered the vehicle where Green was handcuffed in the front seat, there was a struggle and moments later Green was shot several times.

“You mean to tell me that your only resolution was to shoot him? Seven times,” said Shena.

The family received a $20 million settlement from the county after the incident.

Last week a jury found Owen not guilty on all charges related to Green’s death, which include second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, assault, use of a gun in commission of a felony and misconduct in office. He was released from jail on Friday.

Green’s family says they don’t believe prosecutors put enough effort into this case.

“If she cared about this case, she wouldn’t have walked out of that damn courtroom and blamed us for this verdict, she wouldn’t have blamed the judge, she wouldn’t have blamed William Green and she wouldn’t have blamed the police. She would have acknowledged that her office played a role in this,” said Green’s cousin.

During Monday’s rally, they said they’re calling on state and U.S. officials to investigate the Prince George’s County’s State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We are asking the Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate the processes and procedures of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office, not just in the prosecution of the killing of William Green, but their handling of all cases under Aisha Braveboy,” they said.

The State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement Monday sending their condolences to the family and that they “put forth a strong prosecution against former Corporal Owen supported by solid evidence and facts in the possession of the State.”

“Despite our efforts, the jury reached a verdict of not guilty. While we stand by our case and disagree with this verdict, we hold the utmost respect for our legal system and the due process it ensures. It’s important to clarify that at no stage did the State’s Attorney’s Office attribute blame to any individual involved in or associated with this case. The jury’s decision, as is often the case in our courtrooms, was a reflection of their interpretation and evaluation of the evidence and facts as presented,” the statement continued.

Prince George’s County police say Owen remains suspended without pay and the internal administrative review will continue.