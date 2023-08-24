FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people filled the parking lot of Penn Marr Shopping Center in Forestville on Thursday to stand together against gun violence.

Prince George’s County State Attorney’s Office hosted the Our Streets, Our Future rally. There was food, live music and several job, education and mental health resources.

“It’s our way of showing the community that we love them that we care about them,” Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy, said. “They need to put the guns down, pick the books up, the paychecks up and everything else so that they can have successful lives.”

Crime is a big concern for people in the county, but many say seeing people come together at events is a reminder of the beauty of community and the need for unity.

“Hope, peace and love, that’s what we’re trying to spread today,” said Tamika Gaskins, one of the lead singer for Outdabox X’perience.

Last year, Prince George’s County experienced a violent summer. Though there’s been some decrease in crime this summer, according to Braveboy.

“If you look at our August crime numbers, you’ll see that they’ve gone way down and it’s activities like this [where] everyone [is] working together the police,” Braveboy said.

Many residents say they are happy to be able to have a good time while standing against gun violence.

“I’m for community gatherings against gun violence plaguing our community and so this is a good thing,” Alexis Kosh said.