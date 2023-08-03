PHILADELPHIA (DC News Now) — A college junior from Prince George’s County, Md. died in his apartment on the campus of Drexel University Wednesday.

Terrence Butler was a student in Drexel’s College of Engineering and, among other things, a member of the men’s basketball team.

In a message to the school community, Drexel University President John Fry and other leaders said, in part:

On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community. John Fry, President, et al., Drexel University

The message to the community also provided information about counseling resources and other support services that are available.

A roster for Drexel’s 2022-2023 basketball season listed Butler as a forward from Upper Marlboro, Md. who graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md.

Butler was a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) All-Conference selection, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American nominee, and named Bishop McNamara’s most valuable player in 2019.

Butler was the youngest of three children. His sisters played basketball at James Madison University and Syracuse University.