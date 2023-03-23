HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person who pulled a rifle on someone and stole her SUV early Thursday morning.

The Hyattsville Police Department said the carjacking happened in the 3500 block of East West Highway. Four vehicles boxed the driver in, and someone pointed a rifle at her. Officers said the person pulled the driver out of her SUV and drove off. The owner of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

The stolen SUV was a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 2DT5949. The Hyattsville Police Department asked anyone who sees the stolen SUV, knows where it is, or has any other information that could help the investigation to call (301) 985-5060.