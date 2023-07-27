Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman from Landover died Wednesday after someone rear-ended her car, starting a chain reaction crash that involved three other cars.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Kerris Jennings, 64, was driving on Landover Road near Fire House Road, approaching a red light, as the driver of the other cars involved in the wreck were. For some reason, the car behind Jennings hit hers. Police said Jennings died at the hospital.

PGPD said the drivers of the other cars and their passengers had minor injuries.

If anyone has information that could help the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, they can call (301) 731-4422.