LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man died Sunday night after he lost control of his car, hitting one parked car into another.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Jibrell Moore, 28, of Capitol Heights was in the 1000 block of Hill Rd. around 6:55 p.m. when he hit the cars. The force of the impact when he hit the first car pushed it into the other parked car. No one was in either of the parked cars at the time.

Police said Moore died at the scene.

Prince George’s County police asked anyone with information about what happened to call its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.