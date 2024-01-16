PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews were out all night and morning treating reads across the DMV for icy road conditions.

Drivers say those icy roads made driving difficult.

Eleanor Kubacki was on the road for nearly three hours Tuesday as she made way her down to Maryland.

“Tougher from New Jersey and then once I hit Maryland, the roads were really clear. They had more snow here than we had up north, but not so bad,” she said.

Kubacki said she took her time while driving, and she did encounter those icy roads.

“There were areas especially when you had to make turns that it would get really slick and icy,” she added.

Most people were excited about the snow. Many people ended up working from home on Tuesday. County Government buildings opened an hour later than normal, and Prince George’s County Schools were closed.

Jenny Mena Zapata said she was “so happy.”

“I’m from the Dominican Republic, so I tend to like the heat, but this meant a snow day for our school. So all of our families stayed home and it was great,” Zapata said.

Zapata still had to show up for work and during her commute to work, she said it was a little slippery.

“So I did skid a little bit. I was driving slow and I still did skid, I think it’s just the left and right turns. I was blessed that there was very little cars on cars on the road, because if it was a little bit more congested, I could see it really going poorly,” she said.

Now besides the slippery turns, most people say crews with the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation did their job to ensure a smooth commute.

“I just drove really slow and it was okay. You could see the salt, I felt that there was a lot of preparation,” Zapata said.