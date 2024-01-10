BELTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGFD) said that eight people were transported after a crash on Wednesday morning.

PGFD said that at around 10:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the 11160 block of Good Luck Rd in Beltsville.

Responders had to extricate someone.

Officials said two people were transported with life-threatening injuries and four people were transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported for evaluation.