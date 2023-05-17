LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — With a shortage of workers, finding a job has gotten much easier but it still can be hard to find the resources to apply for and get those jobs. That’s why Prince George’s County deployed a new mobile unit taking it to the streets to help job hunters.

For some people finding transportation to get to the American Job Center in Largo to get the resources they may need could be difficult, but not anymore.

As people look for ways to get back on their feet, or just want a new career, many of them turn to the American job center also known as Employ Prince George’s.

For 22-year-old Bryan Brown the resources offered, make his job search easier.

“I had to redo my resume which I never had somebody help me do before. It was pretty helpful, it was a good experience,” said Brown.

Now that experience could come to your very own neighborhood with the mobile unit. It will have all the resources someone may need, like help connecting people to jobs, resumes, interviews, training, and education opportunities.

Brown’s current commute is about 20 minutes, he’s looking forward to not having to make that drive.

“I think that’s pretty convenient for people who don’t have rides. It would help a lot. I would use it,” he said.

The mobile unit will be deployed to different areas, there will be a schedule posted online. It will also make appearances at events, and job fairs across the county.