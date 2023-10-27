PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Violence is an issue that affects far too many lives, and in an effort to support survivors and honor those who have not survived, an upcoming event is set to make a significant impact.

The “Not One” conference takes place in Prince George’s County on Oct. 30.

DC News Now spoke to Iyanla Vanzant, who has dedicated decades to helping people overcome life’s most challenging obstacles. Vanzant, who is a survivor, herself, emphasized the importance of the event to the community.

Vanzant also acknowledged the significant contributions of Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy, who has been a strong advocate for survivors of domestic violence. Among other things, Braveboy has pushed for tougher strangulation laws and implemented protocols that protect survivors.

Vanzant is hopeful that people who attend the conference will find ways to get out of abusive situations or help others who are in those environments to get out of them, learn more about available resources, and develop methods that can help themselves or others heal from any kind of domestic abuse.