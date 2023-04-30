BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Bowie State University held a discussion on social justice at a panel this weekend.

The event was in honor of Lt. Richard Collins, the Bowie State University student killed in a hate crime at the University of Maryland bus stop 6 years ago.

The Social Justice Alliance hosted its 5th annual symposium.

“Each year it gets bigger and better. This is exactly what we had envisioned when we said we wanted universities to come together and actually solve some of the issues around social justice,” said Dawn and Rick Collins, parents of Lt. Richard Collins.

The Social Justice Alliance was formed as a way for both universities to heal and have discussions while finding solutions to the injustices happening in the community and across the country.

This year’s theme focused on social injustices in the athletic world. Leaders within the athletic department of Bowie State and the University of Maryland shared their thoughts on making the athletic world more inclusive for everyone.

“This is about how they have found ways of fighting for greater justice and equity and how can we use their stories to help us figure out how do we create more inclusive learning environments,” said James McShay, assistant vice president of student affairs at the University of Maryland.

Bowie State University Woman’s Basketball Coach Shadae Swan discussed the challenges as a female coach when it comes to pay gaps and the lack of women in the industry.

“There are so many females who participate in sport and unfortunately, they don’t believe that they have an opportunity once they graduate because they don’t see someone like themselves,” said Swan.

“So a lot of people — they don’t see an African American female coach, they see male coaches, so they don’t feel as though that they will have the opportunity to become a coach once they graduate. It starts with the top we have to have our presidents and forcing it like we need to have a diverse staff in the administrative side. And then from the administrative side, they have to do a good job of making sure that we hire more female coaches to coach those female sports,” she continued.

The Collins family hopes this event will create a larger conversation and expects more people to attend next year.

May 18 will mark the 6-year anniversary of Collins’ murder.