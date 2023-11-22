The father of one child killed said his family is struggling with profound grief.

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A memorial for two children who were hit and killed on their way to school continued to grow on Wednesday as the children’s families and the community struggled with their grief.

Shalom Mbah, 10, and Sky Sosa, 5, died early Monday morning as they were walking in the crosswalk on their way to Riverdale Elementary School in Riverdale Park with an unidentified adult.

“We’re hurting,” Shalolm’s father said to DC News Now. He didn’t want to discuss his daughter’s death until more time had passed. “We’re grieving. As of right now, I can’t comment on anything (else) to the media.”

Several members of the Mbah family came to the accident site on Wednesday to light candles, bring flowers, sing and share their sorrow. They were among scores of people who poured through the fatal intersection to place flowers and teddy bears on two sides of the street for the children who died.

The father said that the Mbah family had just moved to Prince George’s County five months ago.

His family is from Cameroon, Africa. The largest Cameroon population in the United States is in Maryland, according to Census data.

A van hit the children and a man around 8 a.m. in the crosswalk at the corner of Riverdale and Taylor roads. Police said the driver, an unidentified woman, was traveling south on Taylor Road when she turned left on Riverdale Road, hitting the three.

“We lost two of our youngest people yesterday,” Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County police chief, said at a news conference on Tuesday. “Two families, friends are without their children today. This morning in a time where we are gearing up to give thanks for all the blessings that we have.”

The man walking with the children has not been identified but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the chief said. The woman driving the van stayed at the scene.

Parents of students at the school have complained that there are no crossing guards at the intersection of Riverdale and Taylor roads and that if one had been present, it would have been a deterrent to the crash.

Aziz was not so sure.

“It wouldn’t appear that that would have made a great difference,” the chief said, citing the facts gathered so far in the investigation. “It has been a challenge for the Prince George’s County Police Department to hire a school crossing guard.”