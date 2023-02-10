LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened.

“I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said.

William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, James Cannon-Bey, were good people just enjoying retirement.

“They were successful people they were financially okay. She’s only been retired for about two years,” Harper said.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. When crews arrived, firefighters found heavy fire on two floors and going through the roof. They found the longtime couple dead inside.

“She’s the only college graduate of the siblings, so she just did everything the way you’re supposed to do, not like me that went off on the deep end. But that’s my sister,” Harper said.

Harper’s brother was in the house at the time but made it out.

“I’m just not used to this. I’ve never had a tragedy like this in our family,” Harper said. “We’ve had people in our family die normally, but nothing like a violent fire.”

For now, he has some memories to look back on among salvaged photo albums.

“This is amazing to see a lot of this myself,” Harper said. “I keep finding these types of pictures where they’re together and going on cruises.”

The couple was set to go on a cruise in two days. Harper is going to miss his little sister.

“When they brought her home from the hospital when she was born I was there to greet her,” Harper said. “I taught her how to use forks and spoons. So that’s how deep this is. I was seven years older.”

The Prince George’s County fire marshal is still investigating, but the public information director says it doesn’t appear suspicious. An autopsy will be done to determine how the couple died.