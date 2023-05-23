CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been more than a month since 20-year-old Damion Myers went missing, and his family is beginning to lose hope with each passing day.

“Trying to stay hopeful, but it’s hard. You know? Hours go by the days go by and you don’t know what the possibilities are and stuff, all that goes through my head,” said Damion Myer’s grandfather, Richard Myers Sr.

The family of Damion Myers has been trying to keep their heads up since Myers went missing on April 14th.

“We try and hold on the best as we can, but it’s like, like when need answers,” said his father, Richard Myers Jr.

Damion told his grandfather he was going to get food with some friends at a Silver Diner in Waldorf. When he didn’t return to his Fort Washington home, his grandfather became worried.

“When the phone kept going straight to voicemail. You know, I got to thinking that something is not right,” he said.

First, he filed a missing person’s report, and now Prince George’s County police have involved the homicide unit, leaving his family with so many mixed emotions.

“Rough, hard, tough, unbearable,” said his grandfather.

“It doesn’t make me feel food. It went from a missing person to a homicide unit as well, yeah it’s not good,” said his father.

His dad says this is something he doesn’t wish on any parent.

“Just love on your kids and make sure they’re okay,” he said.

Damion was last seen wearing Adidas pants, a hoodie, and rust-colored tennis shoes. If you have any information regarding Damion’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call PGPD and you can remain anonymous.

