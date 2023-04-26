FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Damion Myers’ family has seen or heard from him. Now, with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s homicide unit involved in this missing person’s case, the family is trying to remain hopeful he will return home safely.

20-year-old Damion Myers was last seen leaving his family’s home in Fort Washington. He told his family he was going to Silver Diner in Waldorf with a friend on April 14th. Myers is 5’10″ with black hair and brown eyes.

His family says this is unusual. Normally Myers, always keeps them updated about his whereabouts. They say they’ve reached out to the friends Myers was with that night, but nobody has much information.

His father and grandfather told DC News Now the past few days have been frustrating, but they’re trying to stay optimistic.

“We try and hold on the best as we can, but it’s like we need answers. Any parent that has not heard from a child that doesn’t normally just not reach out, it’s frustrating,” said his father Richard Myers Jr.

“[These past few days have been] rough, hard, tough, unbearable. I just tried to stay hopeful… trying to stay hopeful,” said his grandfather, Richard Myers Sr.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Silver Diner on Festival Way in Waldorf to bring awareness to his disappearance.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact PGPD. You can remain anonymous.