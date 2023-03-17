WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When you enter Kim Smith’s home in D.C., there’s a special section filled with photos, flowers and t-shirts of her son 31-year-old Eugene Smith.

He was known to his family as “Geno.” They said he was so much more than just the security company he owned.

Smith was a father to 5 children he loved dearly, his mother said. He had an unforgettable smile that lit up a room and a personality that drew people toward him.

He was also a community advocate and a mentor to several children, and he worked to combat violence in the D.C. area. Smith and his brother started an organization called “Only The Foundation.”

“Because he was in the community, everybody knew what he stood for. Now that he’s gone, we have to continue his footsteps,” said his aunt.

Smith started his security company “Eugenius Protection” in 2021. He was hired to provide security for The Something In The Water Festival, the Washington Commanders, and local businesses like DMV All Skate Social.

Owner Jacqueline Wiggins told DC News Now in February that Smith’s company provided the safest level of security she’s ever felt at her business.

“When we first opened up with the first security company, I sat on this couch every day, every shift, every day, every hour afraid something was going to happen at that door. Once he brought his team in, I was able to move upstairs and relax,” said Wiggins.

On February 23 around 11 p.m., Smith visited the skating rink to pick up checks for his employees. As he was leaving the building, Smith was shot. When police arrived they found him suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family is still in disbelief weeks later. One member said that “it feels like he’s on a vacation.”

On Thursday, Prince George’s County Police charged Omar Smith with first and second-degree murder for taking the life of “Geno.” Detectives believe the motive was a work dispute.

Eugene leaves behind a big family and a “wonderful” legacy. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for his high school football team, and since he’s encouraged several young kids to stay on the right path and focus on school.

His family laid him to rest last week, and they plan to continue to his legacy through his children and his work in the community.