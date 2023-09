PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to call of a fatal car accident.

The incident occurred in the 12700 block of Woodmore Road in Bowie, Md. around 7:30 p.m. The car had caught on fire and killing four people but their ages are not known as of Friday night.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the car “left the roadway” and hit a tree.

Police were still investigating as of Friday night.