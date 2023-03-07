UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were on the scene of a serious crash in Upper Marlboro Tuesday morning that left an 18-year-old dead.

Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. at Ritchie Marlboro Road and Dunsmore Terrace.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that a passenger died at the site of the crash. Medics took the driver, who also was 18 years old, to the hospital.

Investigators said they were trying to determine what led to the crash and asked anyone that could help them to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.