UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said the driver of a motorcycle died after colliding with a vehicle on Crain Highway Wednesday night.

State troopers responded at around 8 p.m. to southbound Route 301 at Governors Park Lane.

According to their investigation, the driver of a 2013 Suzuki Motorcycle was traveling south at high speed. A 2012 Mercedes Benz attempted to make a safe lane change at which point the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Medics took the driver of the Mercedes to a nearby trauma center.