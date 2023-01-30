Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a fatal crash that took place in Upper Marlboro on Monday evening.

Police said that the crash took place in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road and only involved one car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rosaryville Road at Gambier Drive was closed Monday evening as the investigation continued.

Police asked that anyone with any information call police at 1-866-411-TIPS as they worked to determine what caused the crash.