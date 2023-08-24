In addition to being part of a drug trafficking operation, a judge found that the father and son benefitted from the killing of their marijuana supplier.

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a father from Maryland and the man’s son, who is from West Virginia, to federal prison Thursday in connection to a drug trafficking operation of which they were accused of running.

Scott Anthony Williams, 45, of Laurel, Md. received a sentence of 23 years. His son, Taeyan Raymond Williams, 26, of Morgantown, W.Va., received 12.5 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said the judge gave lengths that he did, in part, because he found that, at minimum, the Williamses “knew of, took advantage of, and profited from the murder of their marijuana supplier.”

Prosecutors said from October 2017 until April 6, 2018, the supplier sold and gave marijuana and marijuana products to the Williamses, their family members, and associates. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the father and son sold the products to others. Additionally, the Williamses were accused of selling cocaine to the marijuana supplier for the cocaine to be distributed.

Prosecutors said the Williamses and family members owed the marijuana supplier money and that the supplier planned to meet with them on April 6, 2018 to discuss the debt and to provide them with marijuana and marijuana products.

Evidence showed that the supplier took drug items from his storage unit in Jessup, Md., then stayed at a rental property in Baltimore before he headed to Laurel, Md. on April 6. Prosecutors said location data showed that the supplier was about 1.5 miles from Scott Williams’ home in Laurel at one point and that he had records indicating what he sold to Taeyan Williams and money that Taeyan owed him.

People drove the supplier’s car back to Baltimore on April 7 and left it in a parking lot after they cleaned it. They left in a car Scott Williams rented. Investigators recovered the supplier’s DNA and blood from the rear bumper, lift gate, passenger side door frame, and trunk carpeting of the supplier’s car. Furthermore, prosecutors said someone who was in Scott’s rented car used the supplier’s personal identification number (PIN) to go into the supplier’s storage facility in Jessup and that the Williamses hit the supplier’s drugs in Scott’s home in Laurel.

Investigators found marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and guns when they executed a search warrant at Scott’s home on June 6, 2018. They never found the supplier’s body.

The judge found that the supplier’s death was connected to the drug conspiracy for which the Williamses were convicted. He said they knew the supplier had been killed and took advantage of it by stealing his marijuana and profiting from it.