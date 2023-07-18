PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire at a Pepco substation in Prince George’s County caused more than 13,000 people to lose power.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on July 18 at the company’s Crain Highway Substation which was de-energized. The impacted areas include customers in the Rosaryville, Marlton, Croom, Queenland, Upper Marlboro, Marlboro Village, Meadows, Westphalia, Largo and Kettering areas.

Currently, as of 9 p.m., Pepo says there is no estimate of when service will be restored for customers.

“We are working to determine opportunities to reroute electricity to restore service safely for impacted customers,” Pepco said in a statement. “We understand how disruptive this can be, we are working safely and as quickly as we can to restore service.”

As of 8:41 p.m., 11 customers in the District, 24 in Montgomery County and 13,387 in Prince George’s County are being affected, according to Pepco.

The fire has been contained but the cause is still being investigated.