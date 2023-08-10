PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters and police aske people to help them find a truck that someone stole from a volunteer fire department.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department shared word of the stolen on their social media accounts. Posts on the X platform said that the was a 2011 Chevy Silverado with Ritchie Volunteer Fire Department markings on it.

A truck, stolen from the Ritchie Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 10, 2023 (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

Someone took the truck with Maryland tags LG92945 from the volunteer fire department, located at 1415 Ritchie Marlboro Rd. in Capitol Heights. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Firefighters asked anyone who sees the truck or knows who was responsible for taking it from the fire department to contact police.