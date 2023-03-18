PRINCE GEORGE, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders said that a firefighter was injured and four people including a child were displaced after a house fire early Saturday.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said in a series of tweets that at about 1:50 a.m., they were dispatched to the 10000 block of Traverse Way in Ft Washington for a 2-story single-family home fire.

Crews reported 4 people including 3 adults and 1 child were displaced and were assisted by the PG County Office of Emergency Management.

First responders also said that a firefighter was sent to the hospital for injuries but has since been released.