LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters were briefly trapped after a home partially collapsed during a fire on Friday evening.

Officials said that they were called to the 9900 block of Elm Street for a house fire around 5:01 p.m.

While firefighters were tackling the blaze, part of the house collapsed and a mayday was declared.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital. Both were expected to survive.

No civilians were injured in this incident.