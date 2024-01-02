BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Bowie has a new police chief and he’s making history as the first-ever Black police chief for the city.

After serving the department for 12 years, Chief Dwayne Preston was sworn into his new role on Tuesday.

“It’s something that is humbling for me,” Preston said. “Just the ability to serve the community. The care that I have for people and it’s a way to get back and that’s something that continues to drive me to this day.”

With his new role, Preston is hoping to tackle crime and make the community safer for residents.

The City of Bowie has always been known as a community with low crime but last year those numbers increased. There were 208 cars stolen in 2023 which was a 56% jump from the year before. The city also saw at least nine carjackings in 2023, but none in 2022.

So far the department has already taken action to decrease those numbers.

“Obviously that’s something that is disheartening to see. So what we’ve done is we’ve taken some steps to adjust patrols. We’ve done things to further protect the city from an investigative standpoint, as well as from a proactive standpoint, and we’ve seen some very positive results,” he said.

When it comes to building a relationship with the community, some residents say they want to see the police force more involved in community activities and interacting with residents.

“I feel like when you have police especially in this environment, [those] that I’ve interacted with, they’re not very community based,” said Bowie resident TaJaliq Sariana.

Preston said the police force will honor that by building on their involvement and also meeting meeting with residents once month to enhance that community police relationship.

“We work diligently to serve our community, in our agency model with service with integrity and that is something very personal,” he said. “We want to be more involved in service and community and want to make sure that residents understand that we are part of this community and we want to be part of the solution.”

Preston is the third police chief for the City of Bowie. He says he will maintain his integrity in his new rule and promises to serve the community as if they’re apart of his own family.