PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The founder of a nonprofit group that offers a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to connect will serve as the first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) liaison for Prince George’s County.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that Antonio M. Driver would begin his tenure in the role on June 19.

Driver founded Speak Out in Washington, D.C. The group’s website says its Speak Out’s mission is “to educate, support and connect the LGBTQ+ community of color through social media engagement, mentorship, personal empowerment and health awareness.”

Antonio M. Driver (Prince George’s County)

“We created this first-ever position after hearing the concerns of our LGBTQIA+ community about the lack of such a position within County Government. With Mr. Driver’s background, knowledge, and expertise, we are confident that he will support our efforts to further connect with our County’s LGBTQIA+ community,” Alsobrooks said in a news release. We strive to be a government that represents all communities and remain committed to ensuring that we meet the needs of all who call Prince George’s home.”

Driver said, “I look forward to bringing my seven years of expertise and professional relationships to this role to continue expanding the tremendous effort and work currently being done around getting resources and support to the LGBTQIA+ community of Prince George’s County.”