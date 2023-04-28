SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers arrested five people in connection with a recent armed carjacking in Suitland.

The five suspects were all between the ages of 14 and 18.

Qamar Comfort, 18, and Iriae Williams, 18, of Washington, D.C., as well as a 16-year-old boy from Temple Hills, are charged as adults.

The remaining three suspects are charged as juveniles.

On April 27, 2023, at around 12:30 p.m., officers observed a stolen car in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Rd. in Lanham.

The car had been stolen at gunpoint on April 25, in the 6100 block of Allentown Rd. in Suitland.

Officers arrested the five people who were in the car and said they found a handgun.