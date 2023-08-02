COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The former mayor of College Park pled guilty to child pornography charges in court Wednesday.

Patrick Wojahn pled guilty to 60 counts of distribution of child pornography, 40 counts of possession of child pornography and 40 counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 150 years, suspended all but 30 years.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a news release that this case is “horrific.”

“I am truly pleased that Mr. Wojahn has pled guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions and these horrendous crimes,” Braveboy stated. “As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith and support in him to serve each resident and their best interests. Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way.”

The Prince George’s County Police Department was told by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected child pornography was being distributed by someone in the county in February.

Before being arrested, Wojahn had served as mayor of College Park since 2015. He resigned from his position before his arrest. He also served on the city council prior to becoming mayor.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.