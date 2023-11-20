COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn was sentenced for child pornography charges on Monday.

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County said that Wojahn was sentenced to 150 years in prison with all but 30 years suspended.

Wojahn had served as the mayor of College Park starting in 2015. He resigned on March 1, a day before he was arrested for having and distributing child pornography.

He pled guilty to 60 counts of distribution of child pornography on Aug. 2