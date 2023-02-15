UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A former Fairmount Heights officer was sentenced for having sex with someone who was in his custody.

Officials said that 33-year-old Martique Vanderpool was on duty on September 6, 2019, when he took a female victim into custody during a traffic stop. After he and another officer took the victim to the Fairmount Heights police station, officials say he had intercourse with her.

Vanderpool was found guilty of this offense in a jury trial in January. He was sentenced to the maximum penalty of three years with credit for time served.

State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County Aisha Braveboy released a statement following the sentencing.