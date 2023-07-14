GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A former Prince George’s County Department of Corrections officer (PGDOC) pleaded guilty on July 14 to smuggling controlled substances into the detention facility.

Danielle Dominique Smith, 34, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. She was smuggling drugs to a prisoner that she had an intimate relationship with, according to a news release.

According to her guilty plea, Smith was employed as a correctional officer from Nov. 23, 2009 to April 15, 2022 where she developed a romantic and sexual relationship with an inmate at PGDOC.

Their relationship was recorded on jail calls from at least June 2021 and continued until March 2022.

She conspired with the inmate and others to distribute Suboxone and K2 (synthetic marijuana).

Smith obtained the drugs from co-conspirators outside of PGDOC before smuggling them inside the facility on special diet food trays designated for the inmate. He would then distribute the substances to fellow inmates within PGDOC.

Smith and the inmate discussed the distribution of the drugs on recorded jail calls, referring to the them as “food products.”

PGDOC conducted a cell search of the inmate’s cell on Sept. 24, 2021 and removed white paper that contained K2. A cell search of another inmate on Feb. 16, 2022 revealed a bottle containing 395 strips of Suboxone.

In Feb. 2022, Smith took pre-approved leave from work and continued to speak to the inmate on jail calls. On March 2, 2022, the day Smith was scheduled to return to work, the inmate asked if she was bringing the “meals,” which she said she was. PGDOC administratively suspended Smith when she arrived at work that day.

If the Court accepts the plea agreement, Smith will be sentenced to six months of home detention.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m.