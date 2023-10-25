Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Warren Gray, a former track coach at Potomac High School, has been sentenced to 21 years for grooming and having sex with a victim.

Gray pled guilty on July 24 to second-degree rape and related charges.

On Wednesday, Gray was sentenced to 60 years suspended to 21 years. He has to serve five years probation after serving his sentence, as well as register as a lifetime sex offender.

Gray is also not able to work at any job that involves children under the age of 18.

A release from Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said that he had groomed his victim and had sex with her over several years.