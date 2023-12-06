Editor’s Note — The story has been updated to reflect the status of the officer involved in the case.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A police corporal was found not guilty Wednesday for murder charges after shooting and killing a D.C. man in January 2020.

Michael Owen Jr. of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), was charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and assault, as well as other related charges, after shooting and killing 43-year-old William Green, of Washington, D.C. but found not guilty.

“I’ve spent almost four years of my life fighting to get justice for my cousin. To know that in 2020 you can handcuff a man, put them in the front seat of a police car, and kill him, it’s disheartening,” said Green’s cousin, Nikki Owens.

Officers had responded to Temple Hills, Md. for a car crash in which Green was involved. Responding officers believed that he was under the influence and they handcuffed him before putting him in the front seat of a patrol car.

Officials said that Owen got into the car minutes after Green was handcuffed. Moments after that, Green was shot.

“I don’t know what the jurors missed, because the evidence was definitely there,” said family friend, Marion Gray-Hopkins.

The court case started in March 2020, only coming to a conclusion over three and a half years later when a jury declared Owen not guilty.

“I don’t know how bad it has to get for police to be held accountable for their actions. I hope they regret putting a murderer back on the streets because that’s exactly what they did,” Owens said.

PGPD released the following statement after the verdict late Wednesday: