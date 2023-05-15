PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Edward Scott Finn, age 48, of Dunkirk, Maryland, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for a tax evasion charge.

Finn is a former Lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and owned and operated Edward Finn Inc. The Judge also ordered Finn to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss, $367,765.

“Law enforcement officers are not above the law and we will hold them accountable—as we would anyone—for their criminal actions,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron.

From December 26, 1995, to April 26, 2021, Finn was a member of the Prince George’s County Police Department. During this time, members of the department were allowed to work part-time outside their employment in addition to their full-time duties, which is known as Secondary Law Enforcement Employment. According to the plea agreement and court documents, from 2014 to 2021, Finn used EFI and employed off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, mainly in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties, to manage and operate his SLEE business.

“To maintain faith in our nation’s tax system, all Americans, including those in positions of public trust, must be held accountable for paying their fair share,” said Kareem A. Carter, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Washington D.C. Field Office. “IRS Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate those who intentionally conceal income and file false returns.”

Finn admitted that he underreported a total of more than $1.3 million of EFI income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. During that time, Finn deposited checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts or non-EFI bank accounts over which Finn had signature authority. Finn also created false business expenses to lower his tax due by writing checks to relatives and friends for purported services performed; and used business funds to purchase a boat, a car, and other items for his personal use. This underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $367,765.

“Despite Finn’s position of trust as an officer of the law, he lied and stole from the government. He used his Secondary Law Enforcement Employment to propel his greed,” said Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “Today’s sentence articulates financial crimes do not pay.”

Finn admitted that on April 22, 2021, as federal agents arrived at his front door to execute a search warrant at his home, Finn started deleting information and resetting his phone. Finn then opened the front door to his residence and law enforcement recovered the phone in the master bedroom.