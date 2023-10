GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Greenbelt Police Department said a woman was walking with her newborn child outside in a stroller when people tried to kidnap her child.

The incident occurred Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at the 9100 block of Edmonston Road.

The woman told police that two dark colored cars pulled up and four suspects got out and tried to take her child. She said she grabbed her child from the stroller and ran while being “punched repeatedly.”

The suspects then fled the scene.