PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Rachel Zukowski, Program Services Manager for Prince George’s County Memorial Library System says libraries offer a lot more than just books, they have things you may not expect.

“Entertainment, learning a new hobby or craft,” said Zukowski. “Whatever your interests are we can find something for you.”

She says libraries are a special place for the entire community to enjoy.

“They’re really one of the last places community members can visit where there are no expectations,” said Zukowski. “It’s just a free place for all. We want to connect you to what you love doing.”

Zukowski says libraries offer several programs and camps to help everyone get involved or even learn a new skill. Some of the programs offered are robot programs, gardening programs, and even book clubs.

Right now the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is holding its summer program “Summer Prince Georges”.

it encourages kids and adults to read, attend library programs and participate in social medial challenges. It ends on August 17th.