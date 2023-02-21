LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County woman is desperate to find her stolen French bulldog after she was attacked near her home on Saturday.

“I’ve always wanted a Frenchie, and so to get him as a gift was such an amazing experience. … To be here now where I’ve been attacked and assaulted and robbed of him, it really breaks my heart,” she said.

The woman said she was taking her dog “Payday” on his normal evening walk when two people pulled up, attacked her and stole her dog.

“She approached me and said, I already know what time it is, and proceeded to attack me. She was on top of me, she was punching me, she was kicking me. I was on the ground pretty scared for my life. They got up, and they grabbed my dog — threw him in a vehicle, and they pulled off pretty quickly,” she said.

The assault left her with scars and a sore body, but what hurts the most was having her 11-month-old dog Payday taken away.

“Living here without my puppy has been devastating, heartbreaking, gut-wrenching — all of the emotions that I can describe. Despair, defeat and desperation to get him back,” she said.

The Largo woman is not the only victim. Stealing French bulldogs has become a national trend, and it’s leaving pet owners devastated.

“People are ruthless, and people don’t want to love your dog. They may want to sell your dog or make money off of your dog in other ways,” she said.

She said she believes the attack was targeted, and she’s desperate to have her dog returned.

“I just want you guys to know that I love him, I care for him and I really want him to come home to be with his family,” she said.

Payday is microchipped, and the woman is willing to provide a reward for the safe return of her dog. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dog, you’re encouraged to call PGPD or DC News Now’s newsroom.