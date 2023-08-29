PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Parents in Prince George’s County are frustrated after long delays at the bus stop, and in some cases the buses are not showing up.

Parents started to voice their concerns all over social media due to the bus driver shortage impacting the county. Community leaders are asking for patience.

Martin Diggs, president of Maryland Local 2250, the union representing educational support professionals, including bus drivers in the county, said no bus drivers or attendants intentionally want to make students late.

“Please be patient this first month of school,” Diggs said. “We’re going to make sure that everyone gets to their destination as safe and as quick as they can.”

He said several factors are playing a role in delays and one of those factors includes the ongoing bus driver shortage. There are currently 228 open positions and only 130 bus drivers in the county, according to Diggs.

“What drivers have been asked to do is to double or even triple up different runs,” he said.

Late student enrollment is also a contributing factor as it takes days before the student is added to the bus list, according to Diggs.

“Everyone is still being enrolled in the school,” he said. “That changed the timeframe of the pickup time that the students are going to be dropped off and picked up.”

With it being the first week of school and several people retuning back to work, traffic has increased on the roads and it’s not making delays any easier. Diggs said as everyone navigates the first week, to take the time to uplift bus drivers.

“If you just walk up to them and just say thank you that way … will do a world of difference,” he said.

DC News Now reached out PGCPS for comment but did not get a response back in time for publication.