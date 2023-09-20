GLENN DALE, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore said their final goodbyes at her funeral service Wednesday morning at Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale.

“I never thought I would lose my child to a senseless killing, and I wouldn’t want this grief feeling any parent or teenager,” said Glendon Reid, Jayda’s father.

A kind, humble, loving young girl but most importantly a hero whose life was taken too soon – that’s how loved ones described the teen during her funeral service.

“Me and Jayda we really close, we used to share each other’s secrets,” said her sister.

Jayda was a varsity basketball star at Duval High School with dreams of going to the WNBA.

“Her smile was so contagious, everyone would smile and laugh with her,” said her basketball coach Latia Howard. “She started to believe in herself, and she started to show her gifts and talents to the point where by the end of her freshmen year she was a starter.”

“She was the youngest starter on varsity. Her growth in one year was outstanding. She was so looking forward to the season because she knew it was her time to shine,” she continued.

On Sept. 11, Jayda and a group of students were walking home on Palamar Dr. from Duval High School in Lanham. They were approached by students from Charles Herbert Flowers High School in black ski masks and dark clothing. A fight broke out between the two groups and Jayda intervened trying to protect her brother.

She attempted to take the gun away from the suspect before she was shot and killed.

The suspect 17-year-old Abudrahman Diaby was arrested and charged days later. He remains behind bars until his next court date in October.

“This is a huge loss for our community – a huge loss and we cannot afford it, we can’t afford it,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Many say this senseless act of gun violence took a toll on an entire community.

“This situation is a wake-up call that there’s work to do. Giving the confidence that Jayda received we need to give to children. They need to know they’re worth something, they need to know they’re here for a reason,” said Howard.

At the end of the service, attendees clapped and cheered giving Jayda her final basketball call.