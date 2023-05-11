PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police say a man and a girl were both shot in district heights, the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a tweet at 1:09 a.m. on Thursday, that officers were on the scene of a double shooting.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Tanow Place at around 9:35 p.m. on May 10. On scene they found a man and a girl suffering gunshot wounds inside a home.

Both victims were taken to hospital were the girl was pronounced dead. Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of this shooting.