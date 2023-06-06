PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman and her daughter who are accused of murdering the woman’s mother allegedly dismembered and grilled her, according to court documents obtained by WTOP.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it arrested Candace Craig, 44, and Salia Hardy, 19, for the killing of Margaret Craig, 71. Candace is Margaret’s daughter. Hardy is Margaret’s granddaughter.

On June 2, officers visited the home after someone concerned about Margaret’s welfare called police.

Candace answered the door and allowed patrol officers to enter the home to search for Margaret. When officers went to the basement, they immediately smelled something decomposing. The department’s Homicide and Evidence units took the lead on the investigation.

Detectives said they determined that Candace murdered Margaret on May 23 and that the following day Salia attempted to help Candace dispose of the Margaret’s remains by dismembering her and grilling the remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was not able to determine the cause of death due to the state the remains were in.

Candace Craig is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.