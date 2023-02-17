PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Greenbelt Police Department said one of its officers was on administrative leave after he was accused of breaking Maryland’s prostitution laws in Prince George’s County.

Greenbelt Police Department tweeted a news release about the charge against Officer Albert Murray, noting that police in Prince George’s County issued him a criminal summons on Feb. 16.

The news release stated that department policy required that Murray be put on administrative leave and that his police powers be suspended, pending the outcome of the criminal case. The department also said that it was conducting an internal affairs investigation.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation,” Chief Richard Bowers said in the release. “These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards.

The department hired Murray on Jan. 6, 2020.