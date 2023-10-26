GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Greenbelt Police Department said a woman was assaulted and had her car stolen from her.

The incident occurred Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the back of the Beltway Plaza Shopping Center.

When officers arrived, the woman said she was inside her 2019 Hyundai Elantra when another car drove up next to her. She said two or three people got out, came up to her and said they needed her car. When she refused, one of the suspects dragged her out of her car and assaulted her. They took her car and fled the scene in it.