CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County family is frustrated with the justice system after learning the man accused of murdering their loved one was released on home detention.

Ian Persaud, 34, is a father, brother and husband. Last October, he was picking up his wife at Famous Lounge in Upper Marlboro when he was stabbed multiple times. He died at the hospital.

The past 9 months has been hard for Persaud’s family and they say the judge’s recent decision isn’t making it easier for them.

“All I can hear over and over again is the doctor telling me that my son didn’t make it,” said Persaud’s mother, Eva Washington.

On Monday, Persaud’s mom received a call that the suspect, 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson, was recently granted home detention.

“How do you let a murderer who’s awaiting trial, go home to be with his family and enjoy the fruits of his family, and my son is in a cemetery. It just doesn’t sit well with me,” she said.

Court documents reveal Persaud was stabbed multiple times during a fight with Anderson just steps away from the front of the Upper Marlboro lounge. Police were already on the scene and broke up the fight when they noticed Persaud was stabbed. They immediately began life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

According to the documents, surveillance footage shows Anderson walking back into the lounge through the side door, and proceeds to the bathroom. He’s seen later “mimicking four stabbing motions with his right hand” while having a conversation with someone.

“You go back into the club and you show and boast and brag on how you stabbed and killed a man and you’re out on home detention? How much sense does that make?” Persaud’s older sister Gladys Leathers, said.

Anderson was originally held without bond but after a recent bond review a judge granted him home detention before trial.

“My life will never be the same,” Washington said. “This guy is still living and breathing and he can talk to his family, but we’ll never be able to see Ian again, not ever.”

Persaud was a business man, mentor in the community, a twin brother husband and a father of two.

“[His] little boy keeps asking his mommy when his daddy coming home from heaven,” his mother said.

His family said they just want justice.

“This gentleman just doesn’t know what he has taken from society. Not only did he take up from the family, he took off from friends he took them from people that I looked up to him,” said Leathers.

DC News Now reached out to the suspect’s lawyer and the state’s attorney’s office for comment but did not receive a response back.

The case’s trial is set to begin in September.