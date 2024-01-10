PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department said it recovered an illegal gun after multiple shots were fired at an apartment on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 4100 block of Oglethorpe Street just after 10 p.m.

Police said the man inside was convinced to voluntarily come outside with the help of a woman who was returning home when the officers were at the scene.

The man was arrested and charged with possessing and illegally firing the gun, as well as processed on an unrelated arrest warrant.

There were no reported injuries.