PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said it is investigating after a 17-year-old student at Central High School brought a loaded gun onto school property.

PGPD said that on July 10, school resource officers recovered the gun from the student’s waistband after security personnel alerted them that the student possibly was armed.

The student will be charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional charges.