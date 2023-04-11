PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md (DC News Now) — There’s no better way to mark National Pet Day than with a reunion between a dog and his family.

Prince George’s County police said in a tweet that they were able to reunite Gianni with his family after he was inside an SUV that someone stole on March 23.

Police found the stolen SUV a day later — but Gianni still was missing.

Prince George’s County Police posted a video showing the family visibly emotional as they kissed and hugged Gianni.

Gianni seemed equally as happy to be back with his family.