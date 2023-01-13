UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a high school “inadvertently” sent an email with explicit photos to all of the school’s students on Friday.

Acting Principal Taryn Washington at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent a letter to students’ families. The letter said that staff immediately took action, but many people had already seen the photos and shared them with others.

The full letter sent to families was: