UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a high school “inadvertently” sent an email with explicit photos to all of the school’s students on Friday.
Acting Principal Taryn Washington at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent a letter to students’ families. The letter said that staff immediately took action, but many people had already seen the photos and shared them with others.
The full letter sent to families was:
Dear Families,
I am writing to inform you about an incident at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School today.
A Wise employee inadvertently emailed a message that included sexually explicit photos to all
students. Immediate action was taken by school administrators to retract the correspondence; however, many individuals saw the photos and have since shared them with others.
I am asking that all students, as responsible online citizens, not share the photos by email, social media outlets or other avenues. Our Mental Health Clinician and Professional School Counselors are available to provide direct support as needed to any student.
Appropriate steps have been taken regarding the employee. We sincerely regret this incident.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 301-780-2100 or tary.washington@pgcps.org.
Thank you for your continued support.Letter from Acting Principal Taryn Washington